NEWTON EVENTS: Farmers Market, mobile Vet Center, Think & Thrive

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

Saturday, Aug. 20



• Covington Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. (first and third Saturdays through October). For schedule changes and more information, visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com.

• U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs mobile Vet Center unit offering health and other services to veterans, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington.

Thursday, Aug. 25

• Think & Thrive 2022, 4:45 p.m.-7 p.m., Oxford College Dining Hall, 300 Pierce St., Oxford. Event hosted by Newton Chamber of Commerce featuring Women-Owned Business Expo, cocktail hour and dinner featuring comedian and motivational speaker Lisa Mills.

Presented by Carr, Riggs & Ingram, High Priority, and Oxford College. Cost is $75 for members, $100 for non-members. For more information, visit http://www.newtonchamber.com or call 770-786-7510.

Friday, Aug. 26

• Movie in the Park featuring "Cars," 7 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Hwy. 212, Covington.

• Covington Fire Department vs. Covington Police Department in Bicentennial Softball Battle at 7 p.m. at Historic Baker Field, 1146 Conyers St., Covington. Free, but donations taken to help support Lt. Brian Thompson.

Saturday, Aug. 27



• Job and Community Resource Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs mobile Vet Center unit offering health and other services to veterans will be on-site.

• Second annual Freedom Fest, noon to 4 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. Hosted by March Against Meth and Just 4 Fun Radio, this event is set to feature food, music from East Rich and DJ Scottie and a series of inspirational guest speakers. For more information, visit www.MarchAgainstMeth.com.

• Contemporary Dance Performance by Covington Regional Ballet, 7-8 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Sept. 3



• Covington Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, at Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE, Covington. (first and third Saturdays through October). For more information, visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com.

Friday, Sept. 9



• Live at Legion and Fuzz Run Kickoff Concert featuring Atlanta’s Contagious Band at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Sept. 24



• Fall Fishing Derby, 8 a.m. to noon, City Pond Park. Free event hosted by Newton County Parks & Recreation, with prizes for the biggest and most fish. Call 770-786-4373 for more information.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.

