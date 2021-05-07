NEWTON EVENTS: Farmer's market, Live at Lunch concerts

Some upcoming Newton County events:

• Farmers Market opening day is set for Tuesday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington.

Newton County Parks and Recreations will host the weekly event which will feature fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and more every Tuesday from a variety of farms and vendors. It will run through October.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 or email jmeert@co.newton.ga.us.

• Live at Lunch concerts hosted by The Arts Association are set for Thursdays at noon on the Covington Square. The free event is set to feature:

-May 13: The Stratocats;

-May 20: Myke Johns;

-May 27: JJ Hardge.

Sponsors include Newton Federal, Longleaf Hospice, and Discover Covington.

• Bicentennial Service Day Community Cleanup for Board of Commissioners District 2 is set for Saturday, May 15, at 9 a.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212.

County Commissioner Demond Mason, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event.

To participate, register by May 7 at keepnewtonbeautiful.org.

For more information, call 770-784-2015 or email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

• Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories sale hosted by the Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary is set for May 17, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and May 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the Physicians Pavilion Auditorium.

The sale is open to the public. Come shop teacher appreciation gifts, graduation gifts, or get started on your holiday shopping. Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted.

Piedmont Newton Physician’s Pavilion Auditorium is at 4181 Hospital Drive NE.

• A blood drive hosted by Piedmont Newton Hospital and the American Red Cross is set for May 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lions Club Clubhouse at 3120 Conyers St. in Covinton.

For more information or to register to donate, please visit www.redcrossblood.org.

• Ribbon cutting for new Splash Pad and Skate Park, both at Denny Dobbs Park, is set for May 20 at 2 p.m. at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington. For more information, call (770) 786-4373 or visit www.newtonrecreation.com.

• Community Kickball Event hosted by Porterdale Police Department is set for May 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at B.C. Crowell Park.

Young attendees can learn about public safety by seeing police vehicles, fire trucks and EMS ambulances. Hot dogs will be available and live music will be featured.

For more information, call 770-786-2217.

• The county’s new Splash Pad will open to the public for the season at Denny Dobbs Park Saturday, May 29, at 9 a.m. Days and hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Mondays for maintenance.

• American Red Cross Blood Drive is set for Oxford City Hall, 110 W. Clark St. in Oxford Aug. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

• Covington Family YMCA registration for all sessions of summer day camp is open to the public.

The YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, Covington, will offer camps. Sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration can be completed online or in-person at a Y location.

The Y offers traditional day camps, which include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes, arts and crafts, group games, outdoor exploration and indoor learning experiences.

Additionally, the Y provides specialty camps focused on sports, art, gymnastics, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), teen leadership and swim.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information, call 770-787-3908 or visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/160.

• Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center at 543 Elliott Trail in Mansfield is offering a variety of programs for all ages and audiences this spring and summer.

Now open for registration are the Becoming An Outdoors Woman (BOW) program; multiple summer day camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day; and family-oriented public programs.

Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

For more information and deadlines, visit https://georgiawildlife.com/charlie-elliott-wildlife-center.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014