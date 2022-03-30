NEWTON EVENTS: Easter egg hunt, Special Olympics upcoming

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

March 29-31

• The Newton County Board of Commissioners will host 2023 budget workshops March 29-31. It will hear from constitutional officers, elected officials and other governing boards Wednesday, March 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and appropriation requests from nonprofits and other public service agencies March 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=411.

April 5

• Open meeting on 2023 county budget, 6-7 p.m., Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St. in Covington.

April 9

• Easter egg hunt for children ages 10 and under at 11 a.m. at City Pond Park, 13501 City Pond Road, Covington. Face painting, games and prizes will be offered. Free goody bags will be given to the first 100 children. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

April 12-14

• Newton County Special Olympics annual track and field games, 10 a.m.-noon, April 12-14, at Sharp Stadium. Middle and high school competitors April 12; and elementary competitors April 13-14. For more information, call 770-788-5387 or email cawthon.latrelle@newton.k12.ga.us.

April 14

• 2022 Newton Chamber Golf Tournament, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ashton Hills Golf Club, 10400 Covington Bypass, Covington. Registration begins at 9:30, and shotgun start at 11:30. For more information, call Susan Davis at 770-786-7510 ext. 1900.

April 22

• Southern gospel concert featuring Southbound, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Todd Tilghman, Reggie Spires in concert April 22, 7-9 p.m., Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington. For more information, visit www.southbound.live.



April 23



• Covington Lions Club Annual Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Lions Pavilion, 3120 Conyers St. (at the corner of Legion Drive and Conyers Street) in Covington. Buy tickets from any Lions Club member or at Mayfield Hardware. Proceeds go to Lions Club community projects. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/covingtonlionsclub/.

May 2- 20

• Advance voting for primary elections for congressional, state, county, nonpartisan offices, at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Hwy. 212, Covington, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4140 Clark St. SW, Covington. For times, more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3ujcpx8x.

May 14

• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

May 21

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

May 24

• Election Day at 22 locations countywide to determine political party nominations for congressional, state, county, school board and nonpartisan positions. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Ongoing

• Voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming primary election may apply for one through May 13, 2022. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or placed in a drop box. The absentee ballot drop box will be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, on weekdays May 2-24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

• Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington, will host summer day camp. For more information on Covington YMCA, email Erin Pitts at ErinG@ymcaatlanta.org. For registration, please visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.