NEWTON EVENTS: District 4 cleanup, live jazz

Some upcoming events in Newton County include:

Friday, Sept. 17

• “Concert for a Cause” POSTPONED. For more information, visit http://give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• District 4 Service Day and Community Cleanup is set for Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m. at Nelson Heights Community Center at 7200 Lassiter St. in Covington. County Commissioner J.C. Henderson and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. To register to participate and for more information, visit www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org or call 770-784-2015.

• “Jazz on the Green” featuring the band Exphaktah Saturday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. (concert at 5 p.m.) at St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. Event is free but face masks are required. For more information, call 770-786-7785.

• Oxford College Fall Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oxford College farm on Georgia Hwy. 81. For more information, visit https://www.farmersweb.com/oxford-college-farm/.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

• New location for Farmers Market is at Turner Lake Park at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington. It is held every Tuesday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.. Hosted by the Newton County Parks and Recreation. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Saturday, Sept. 25

• Covington Regional Ballet’s House Party featuring contemporary dance and art show Sept. 25 at Porter Performing Arts Center at 140 Ram Drive in Covington. Art show by Ré Phillips begins at 6 p.m. and dance performances inspired by house, vogue, gospel and jazz music begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org.

• Free Kids Fishing Derby for ages 8 to 15 is set for Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at City Pond Park at 13501 City Pond Road in Covington. Bring pole, bait and container to keep fish in to qualify for prizes. Door prizes will be given. Participants must be accompanied by someone 18 or older. For more information, visit www.newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Rivers Alive! 2021 cleanup of local rivers, lakes and streams Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. Participants meet at Longhorn Steakhouse at 6112 Pavilion Way in Covington. Register by Sept. 17 at www.keepnewtonbeautiful.org, print out and complete registration and release forms and email them to Keep Newton Beautiful. For more information, call KNB at 770-784-2015 or email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us.

• Freedom Fest hosted by March Against Meth Sept. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 2201 Main St. in Porterdale. Music, testimonies and guest speakers planned. For more information, call 678-210-5975.

Sunday, Sept. 26

• Flu shot clinic hosted by Salem United Methodist Church at 3962 Salem Road in Covington Sept. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. For more information, call 770-786-6027.

Sunday, Oct. 3

• The Rotary Club of Covington’s 2021 Cars of the Past Car Show is set for Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. on the Covington Square. For more information, call 770-648-5087 or visit www.rotarycovington.org.

Ongoing

• The county’s Splash Pad has closed for the season at Denny Dobbs Park, 6244 Highway 212.

• Nominations are open now to help the Newton_Bicentennial Committee recognize those who are active in making this 200-year-old county a great place to live. Enter nominations for the Newton County Bicentennial Awards by visiting https://tinyurl.com/9e388a.

• Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street. Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/oxfordgafarmersmarket or call 770-786-7004.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.