NEWTON EVENTS: Covington Lions Club Parade, Christmas at Porter

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Friday, Dec. 3

• Christmas at Porter with the Oxford Singers, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, email info@newtoncountyarts.org or call 770-786-8188.

Saturday, Dec. 4

• The 2021 Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. Newton County’s Bicentennial as the theme. Parade route is Newton Drive, Anderson, Floyd and Clark streets, the Square, and Lee, Washington, College, Church, Conyers and Mill streets. Online registration only at www.covingtongalions.org or email covingtonlionsparade@gmail.com.

• Meridian Herald presents the 28th annual Southern Folk Advent service Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Old Church on the Oxford College campus in Oxford. Gary S. Hauk, Timothy B. Miller, Leah Calvert & Friends and the Meridian Chorale are scheduled to perform. For more information and directions, visit www.meridianherald.org.

Thursday, Dec. 9

• Santa’s Workshop, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Free community event features crafts, gifts, games and more. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com.

Friday, Dec. 10-Sunday, Dec. 12

• The Nutcracker with Covington Regional Ballet, 7 p.m. (Friday), 2 and 7 p.m. (Saturday), 3 p.m. (Sunday) at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. Tickets are limited due to COVID-19 policies and social distancing. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Saturday, Dec. 11

• The YMCA of Metro Atlanta will host a doubles pickleball tournament for various levels (ages 18 and up) at Covington Family YMCA. The top two teams of beginner, intermediate and advanced divisions will advance to the finals on Dec. 12 at the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA in Buckhead. Registration is $35 for members and $50 for non-members and includes a team shirt. To sign up, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

Saturday, Dec. 18

• Newton County’s Bicentennial Birthday Bash, 5 to 8 p.m., celebrating Newton County’s 200th Birthday with music, fireworks and more on the Covington Square.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.