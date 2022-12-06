NEWTON EVENTS: Cookies with the Grinch, Tuba Christmas, "The Nutcracker"

Some upcoming events in and around Newton County include:

Thursday, Dec. 8

• Santa’s Workshop, 6-8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. Features holiday crafts, games, prizes, appearance by Santa, and more. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. For more information, call 770-786-4373.

• Cookies with the Grinch, 5-7 p.m., Legion Field. Join the Grinch for photos and cookies. Sponsored by Covington-Newton 911. For only $15, you can get a cookie and a digital image pic with the Grinch. Come out and spend time with the mean one as well as meet some of the amazing first responders who are the voice of safety.

• Movie on the Square featuring “The Grinch,” 6 p.m., Covington Square.

• Book release party on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4-6 p.m. in Candler Hall at Oxford College for new book by Oxford College’s Chaplain, the Rev. Lyn Pace, titled “The Sacred Year: A Contemplative Journey through the Liturgical Year.” Pace will give a brief introduction and read from the chapter on Advent. Seasonal food and drinks will be served. Books can be purchased and signed at the event as well as at https://advocatesc.org/store/books/ the-sacred-year (should be available soon) or on Amazon (available now).

Friday, Dec. 9

• Hope for the Holidays Concert, 7-9 p.m., Covington Elks Lodge, 135 Crowell Road. Presented by Doug Jones & Friends, event will feature live entertainment, door prizes, snacks. Free admission with an unwrapped toy.

• “Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity,” 5:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

• “The Nutcracker” in performance by Covington Regional Ballet, 7-9 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Saturday, Dec. 10

• Christmas Dance and Dinner, 7-11 p.m., 135 Crowell Road, Covington. Hosted by the Covington Elks Lodge. Music by The Jades. Tickets are $20. RSVP to Theresa Parker at 678-925- 3602 by Dec. 1.

• Covington Mistletoe Market, 9 a.m.- noon, Heirloom Park at The Welcome Center, 1143 Oak St. SE. Over 40 vendors are scheduled. For more information, email covfarmersmarket@ cityofcovington.org or visit https://www. facebook.com/CovingtonGAFarmersMarket.

• “Oh Holy Night: A Covington Community Nativity,” 4:30-7:30 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10235 Eagle Drive, Covington. Free event features hundreds of Nativity displays, including a live Nativity. For more information, visit www.nativitiesofcovington.org.

• “The Nutcracker” in performance by Covington Regional Ballet, Porter Performing Arts Center, Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

• Brunch with Santa presented by Oxford Dining/Bon Appetit, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Oxford College Dining Hall.

Sunday, Dec. 11

• 14th Annual Tuba Christmas Celebration, 3 p.m., Porter Memorial Gym, 2201 Main St., Porterdale. Participant registration is $10. Audience should bring folding chairs. Inclement weather location is adjacent buildings. For more information, call 404-787-2319.

• “The Nutcracker” in performance by Covington Regional Ballet, 3-5 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, visit newtoncountyarts.org.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

• Community Town Hall Symposium, 6:30-8 p.m., Newton High School, 1 Ram Way, Covington. Guest speakers, open dialog about issues affecting youth and community. Food, music, door prizes. Free Walmart, Honeybaked Ham gift cards for first 50 families to attend. For more information, call 770-696-7602 or email kwilcox@livedrugfree.org.

Saturday, Dec. 17

• Mansfield Christmas Celebration, 4-7 p.m. Hay rides, petting zoo, cake walk and more are planned. For more information, visit the City of Mansfield, Georgia Facebook page.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.





