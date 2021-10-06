NEWTON EVENTS: Concerts, Faith and Blue Weekend, parks planning meetings

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Slaw Dogs band (Southern rock), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Friday, Oct. 8

• Magnolia Drive-In movies featuring “Matilda” at 6:15 p.m. and “Back to the Future” at 8:35 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. in Covington. For more information, visit https://cityofcovington.org/index.php?section=visit-calendar&evtid=814.

• National Faith and Blue activities in Newton County include:

—The Rev. M. Edwin Beckham of the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal at 10:30 a.m. with bless local police K-9 units at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington. Following the blessing, Sheriff Ezell Brown will host a virtual discussion with local and area police chiefs and clergy about community policing development. For more information, visit www.faithandblue.org.

Saturday, Oct. 9

• 13th annual National K9 Memorial event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Porter Memorial Gym at 2201 Main St. in Porterdale.



The event is an annual memorial event for fallen police dogs. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WRTPK9.

• National Faith and Blue Weekend activities in Newton County include:



—From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the sheriff's office is hosting a vaccination drive-through with Piedmont Newton Hospital, CORE Community Organize Relief Efforts, and Greater Love Fellowship Tabernacle at the West Side Precinct in the Kroger shopping center at 3612 Salem Road.

—From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. a car and bike show is planned at the Church At Covington at 11975 Hwy. 142 in Oxford.

For those interested in entering their car or bike into the show, please contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877.

—Faith and Blue and Bikes, 11 a.m., Murray Memorial Church, 4100 West St., Covington.

Sunday, Oct. 10

• National Faith and Blue Weekend activities in Newton County include:

—Beginning at 4 p.m., the sheriff's office has partnered with Bethlehem Baptist Church and Southern Cruisers to host a gathering on the Covington Square, followed by a prayer service.

For more information call 770-883-0324 or tsmith@newtonsheriffga.org; or 678-544-6289 or cjett@newtonsheriffga.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 29

• Advance voting for Covington City Council election and Porterdale package store referendum.

Covington voting will be at Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St. Porterdale voting will be at Porterdale City Hall, 2400 Main St. Dates and times are Oct. 12 to 15, Oct. 18 to 22, and Oct. 25 to 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Oct. 16 and 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Farmers Market hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation at Turner Lake Park at 6185 Turner Lake Road in Covington. It is held every Tuesday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Thursday, Oct. 14

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Obewi Band (rhythm and blues), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Community service day for roadside litter cleanup in District 5 is set for Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at Eastside High School, 10245 Eagle Drive. County Commissioner Ronnie Cowan, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee and Keep Newton Beautiful will host the event. To participate, register by Oct. 13 at keepnewtonbeautiful.org. Email newtonclean@co.newton.ga.us or call 770-784-2015 for more information.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• Covington Homecoming 2021 concert, 3 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. in Covington. McKibben Music will host the gospel music-oriented event. Performers will include Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church Group, Dona Bopp Band, Maxine Blake, Maloy Brothers Band, Andy Irwin, Mack McKibben & the Covington Community Choir and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mckibbenmusic1.

Monday, Oct. 18

• District 1 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Mansfield Community Center, 3158 Hwy. 11 South, Mansfield. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

Thursday, Oct. 21

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Zach Berry (country), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

• District 5 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Family Movie Night featuring “Hocus Pocus” at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• District 4 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• District 3 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct, 3612 Salem Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Live at Lunch concert series featuring Chris, Jon & Scott (eclectic music), noon, Covington Square. For more information, visit www.newtoncountyarts.org/concerts.

• District 2 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Porter Memorial Library, 6191 Hwy. 212, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

Saturday, Oct. 30

• Newton County's Domestic Violence Task Force hosting "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes", an event in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on Oct. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Covington Square. For more information, call 678-625-1225..

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Election Day 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Covington City Council seats, Porterdale package store referendum. Covington voting will be at Covington City Hall Court Room, 2116 Stallings St. Porterdale voting will be at Porterdale City Hall, 2400 Main St.