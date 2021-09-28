NEWTON EVENTS: Concerts, Cars of the Past

Friday, Oct. 1

• Arts Association of Newton County will host its final "Live at Legion" concert of 2021 featuring Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St NE, Covington.



The free show is the Arts Association's annual Pink-Out concert so attendees are asked to dress in pink from head to toe. For more information, visit newtoncounty arts.org.

Sunday, Oct. 3



• Rotary Club of Covington’s 2021 Cars of the Past Car Show is set for Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. on the Covington Square. For more information, call 770-648-5087 or visit www.rotarycovington.org.

Sunday, Oct. 17

• Covington Homecoming 2021 concert is set for Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. McKibben Music will host the gospel music-oriented event. Performers will include Calvary Hispanic Baptist Church Group, Dona Bopp Band, Maxine Blake, Maloy Brothers Band, Andy Irwin, Mack McKibben & the Covington Community Choir and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/mckibbenmusic1.

Monday, Oct. 18

• District 1 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Mansfield Community Center, 3158 Hwy. 11 South, Mansfield. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

Thursday, Oct. 21

• District 5 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Saturday, Oct. 23

• Family Movie Night featuring “Hocus Pocus” at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• District 4 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• District 3 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Newton County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct, 3612 Salem Road, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/.

Thursday, Oct. 28

• District 2 open meeting on Newton County Parks Master Plan, 6 to 8 p.m., Porter Memorial Library, 6191 Hwy. 212, Covington. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation/

Ongoing

• Nominations are open now to help the Newton_Bicentennial Committee recognize those who are active in making this 200-year-old county a great place to live. Enter nominations for the Newton County Bicentennial Awards by visiting https://tinyurl.com/9e388a.

• Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street. Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/oxfordgafarmersmarket or call 770-786-7004.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014