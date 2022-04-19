NEWTON EVENTS: Concerts, benefit cornhole tournament

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

Thursday, April 21

• Community forum and interviews with candidates for elected offices on the Newton County ballot, 7 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road, Covington. For more information, call 770-786-7785.

Friday, April 22



• Piedmont Newton presents Concert for a Cause featuring Yacht Rock Schooner, 6:30 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. NE, Covington. All proceeds and sponsorships will go to help purchase a 3D Mammography System for Piedmont Newton Hospital. For more information and tickets, visit give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert.

• Southern gospel concert featuring Southbound, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Todd Tilghman, Reggie Spires in concert April 22, 7-9 p.m., Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington. For more information, visit www.southbound.live.

Saturday, April 23

• Cornhole Tournament, 11 a.m., Porter Memorial Gym, 2201 Main St., Porterdale. Proceeds benefit the Newton County Boys & Girls Club. Visit https://www.bgcncg.com/cornhole to register for a team or become a sponsor. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/504968764639041?active_tab=about.

Monday, April 25

• Deadline is April 25 for submitting questions for Newton Chamber of Commerce “Candidates on the Clock” video candidate forum at https://formaloo.net/rw1up. Brief video interviews of all current political candidates for the county Board of Commissioners, county Board of Education, state House Districts 93, 113 and 114; state Senate Districts 17 and 43; and U.S. House Districts 4 and 10 are planned.

Tuesday, April 26

• Newton County Republican Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Shepherd’s Tent, 1140 Reynolds St., Covington. Congressional candidates Mike Collins and Jonathan Chavez, U.S. Senate candidate Josh Clark and Cole Muzio of Frontline Policy Action to speak. For more information, visit newtongop.org.

Saturday, April 30

• Spring Fling, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Peachtree Academy, 14101 Hwy. 278, Covington. Benefit event for Peachtree Academy featuring inflatables, food trucks, vendors and more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PeachtreeAcademyPrivateSchool.

May 2- 20

• Advance voting for primary elections for congressional, state, county, nonpartisan offices at Prospect United Methodist Church, 6752 Hwy. 212, Covington, and Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 4140 Clark St. SW, Covington. For times, more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Friday, May 6

• Newton County Senior Services Annual Chairman and Mayor's Walk, 10:30 a.m., Covington Square. Includes a 1K run and walk from Square to Turner Lake, followed by free food, fun and music at the Senior Center. For more information, call 770-787-0038.

Saturday, May 7

• Oxford Lions Club annual yard sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Emory and Clark streets in Oxford. For more information call 770-786-4896.

Tuesday, May 10

• Ribbon-cutting for Fairview Community Park improvements, 2 p.m., 310 Crestfield Circle, Covington. Improvements include new playground equipment, fitness park and walking trail. For more information, visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/432/Parks-Recreation.

Friday, May 13

• Deadline for applications for absentee ballots for the upcoming primary election. Voter information and absentee ballot applications can be found on https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or placed in a drop box. The absentee ballot drop box will be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration office at the Newton County Administration Building at 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, on weekdays May 2-24, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration

Saturday, May 14

• The inaugural Gnomadic Rhythm & Rides Fest, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Covington Square, featuring car show, arts and crafts vendors, live music on Floyd Street.

• Newton Trails fundraiser, 5:30-8 p.m., The Lockwood Mansion, 2129 East St. SE, Covington. All proceeds support Newton Trails. Tickets must be purchased in advance and prior to May 7. Learn more at www.newtontrails.org/.

Saturday, May 21

• Spring Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-noon, Turner Lake Park, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation. Limited to ages 8-15. Parents must accompany children during event. Door prizes and prizes for biggest fish and most fish caught. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com or call 770-786-4373.

• Jazz/Gospel on the Green free live music series featuring Emphatic Praise Inspirational Choir, 3:30 p.m., St. Paul AME Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road. For more information, visit stpaulamecov.org.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.



