NEWTON EVENTS: Concert, school supply giveaway, free movie

Friday, Aug. 13

• Live at Legion Concert Series featuring Blair Crimmins & The Hookers playing swing and jazz at 7 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. For more information, visit https://cityofcovington.org/index.php?section=visit-calendar&evtid=815.

• Free movie, "Lion King," 8 p.m., Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington. Hosted by District 2 County Commissioner Demond Mason.

Saturday, Aug. 14

• Back to School Drive-Thru Giveaway sponsored by District 113 State Rep. Sharon Henderson is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walmart parking lot at 4200 Salem Road.

Friday, Aug. 20

• Free Family Movie Night featuring “Playing with Fire” Aug. 20 at Wolverine Field at 8134 Geiger St. in Covington. For more information, visit newtonrecreation.com.

• The Almond Turner Foundation Golf Tournament is set for a 9 a.m. “shotgun start” at the The Oaks Golf Course, 11240 Brown Bridge Road.

Proceeds benefit the AJT Foundation Scholarship Fund. For more information, call 404-236-9807 or visit theajtfoundation.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Candidates in the 2022 elections are scheduled to speak to the Newton County Republican Party at 7 p.m. at The Reserve at Hendricks at 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington. Speakers are scheduled to include U.S. House candidate Timothy Barr; Secretary of State candidate David Belle Isle; and state Labor Commissioner candidate Bruce Thompson. For more information, call 443-765-4053 or email bcherry@newtongop.org.

Thursday, Aug. 26

• Think & Thrive Women's Expo is set for 5 to 7 p.m. at The Reserve at Hendricks at 1149 Hendrick St SW, Covington. Event will feature an array of women-owned businesses, food and speakers from Newton County Industrial Development Authority and Covington Family Chiropractic. Hosted by Newton County Chamber of Commerce and GFWC Covington Woman's Club. For more information, visit http://www.newtonchamber.com or email amcdaniel@newtonchamber.com.

Friday, Sept. 10

• Third annual 911 Public Safety Appreciation Lunch is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Legion Field pavilion at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. Hosted by Mansfield Masonic Lodge No. 489.

Friday, Sept. 17

• "Concert for a Cause" featuring Yacht Rock Schooner is set for 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. All proceeds will go to purchase a 3D Mammography System for the Women's Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton Hospital. For more information, visit http://give.piedmont.org/newtonconcert, call Andrea Lane at 770-385-7866 or email andrea.lane@piedmont.org.

Ongoing

• The county’s Splash Pad is open daily except Monday throughout the summer at Denny Dobbs Park at 6244 Highway 212 in Covington. Days and times are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and closed on Mondays for maintenance.

• Farmers Market hosted by Newton County Parks and Recreation is held every Tuesday through Oct. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Denny Dobbs Park at 6252 Hwy. 212 in Covington.

• Oxford Farmers Market is scheduled for Thursdays and Fridays, noon to dark; and Saturdays , 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the City Green on Emory Street. Oxford Farmers Market is open to farmers, growers, artists, makers and craftsmen who grow or make their own produce or items. For more information, email oxfordfarmersmarket@oxfordgeorgia.org or call 770-786-7004.

Submit your events to news@covnews.com or mail to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014