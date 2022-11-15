NEWTON EVENTS: Choral concert, parade, meal box distribution

Wednesday, Nov. 16

• Oxford Chorale Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m., Williams Hall Auditorium, Oxford College. For more information, email laura.gafnea@emory.edu or call 770-784-8888.

Thursday, Nov. 17



• Lighting of the Square, 6 p.m., Covington Square. Features music by Noah Riley Teal; Newton County Community Band; Alcovy, Newton and Eastside high school choruses; Little Sings, Singing Children and Youth Singers; Face painting, s’mores by Newton Federal Bank; early appearance by Santa to flip the switch; and fireworks to celebrate the city of Covington’s 200th anniversary.For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/cityofcovingtonga.

Saturday, Nov. 19



• 34th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal Box Distribution, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Boxes will be distributed to needy families, seniors and others. For more information, call 678-296-2860.

Saturday, Dec. 3



• 2022 Covington Lions Club Christmas Parade, 10 a.m., on Newton Drive in Covington. The theme will be the city of Covington’s bicentennial,”200 Years of History, Infinite Possibilities for the Future,” Hosted by Covington Lions Club with support from the city of Covington. The parade route will be Newton Drive, Anderson Street, Floyd Street through the square, Lee Street, Washington/College street, Church, Conyers and Mill streets and back to Newton Drive. Online registration only at www.covingtongalions.org. Email covingtonlionsparade@gmail.com for more information.



