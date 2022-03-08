NEWTON EVENTS: Chamber annual meeting, two-day school band performances

Some upcoming events in Newton County:

March 10



• Newton Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards dinner at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, 563 Elliott Trail. Mansfield. Social hour begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. For more information or to register, email sdavis@newtonchamber.com.

March 17-18

• GMEA District 4 Large Group Performance Evaluation featuring 35 high school and middle school concert and symphonic bands from Newton and three other counties at Newton High School. Visit www.prideofeastside.org for more information.

March 19



• Gala benefiting nonprofit 4Sarah Inc. titled “Dresses 4Sarah” is being sponsored by nonprofit Heartland Woman’s Club at Southern Heartland Art Gallery March 19 from 6 - 9 p.m. All proceeds will go to Conyers-based 4Sarah Inc. to help in its fight against human trafficking. For more information, call 404-376-3284 or email debbyvanderbunt@gmail.com.

March 22

• Newton County Republican Party monthly meeting, 7 p.m., The Shepherd's Tent, 1140 Reynolds St., Covington. Speakers to include U.S. Senate candidate Latham Saddler, U.S. House candidate Marc McMain, State Senate District 114 candidate Wendell McNeal, and Jonathan Garcia, candidate for governor.

March 25



• “Beauty and the Beast” featuring Oxford Acting Company & Oxford Singing Children March 25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m., and March 27 at 3 p.m., at Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive, Covington. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Ongoing

• Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive in Covington, will host summer day camp. Camps will be offered at 18 locations and sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.

For registration, please visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org. For more information on Covington YMCA, email Erin Pitts at ErinG@ymcaatlanta.org.

Submit your event’s information to news@covnews.com or mail it to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014.





