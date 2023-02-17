NEWTON EVENTS: Black History Parade, Daffodil Festival & Symposium

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Saturday, Feb. 18

• Newton County African American History Parade, 10 a.m., from Legion Field to Covington Square. Featuring community groups, marching bands and more. For more information, call 770-315-8949, 678-485-7540, 770-865-4973 or 404-861-0707.

• A Free Tree Giveaway for Oxford homeowners hosted by the Oxford Trees, Parks and Recreation Board is set for Asbury Street park from 10 a.m. to noon. The board will be giving different species of native, three-gallon containerized trees t. Tree planting instructions will be provided with each tree while supplies last, and there will also be a planting demonstration at the event. To reserve a tree, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/oxfordfreetree.

Tuesday, Feb. 21-Wednesday, Feb. 22

• 2023 Daffodil Festival and Symposium, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, Georgia State University’s Newton Campus, 239 Cedar Lane, Covington. The two-day event, which celebrates the Newton Campus’s acres of blooming daffodils, will feature an award-winning author, roundtable discussion with college educators and state and county administrators, opportunities for 3D printing, painting, birdhouse-making and yoga demonstrations each day, and more. For more information, please contact Daffodil Festival chairs Sarah Harrell,sharrell@gsu.edu or Tami Thomas, thomas151@gsu.edu.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Covington Lions Club Chili Supper and Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Lions clubhouse in Academy Springs Park, 3120 Conyers St. All you can eat homemade chili, hot dogs for the kids, crackers, tea and coffee. Adults $7 and children $5. All profits from this event goes directly back into the community to help those in need.

Friday, Feb. 24

• Open house and ribbon cutting for U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ new district office, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 100 Court St., Monroe. Collins invites constituents to stop by his district office to meet with him and members of his staff. The district includes north, east and south Newton County. For more information, call (770) 207-1776.

Thursday, March 9

• Newton Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Oxford College Student Center, 801 Emory St., Oxford. Advance registration required. For more information and registration, email sdavis@newtonchamber.com.

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26

• “Spongebob-The Musical,” March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 3 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Notice

• Registration is open for all summer day camp sessions at the Covington Family YMCA. Space is available on a first come, first-serve basis and registration can be completed online or in-person. The Covington Family YMCA is at 2140 Newton Drive. For more information, call 770-787-3908.

Email your upcoming events to news@covnews.com, or mail them to 1166 Usher St., Covington, GA 30014