NEWTON EVENTS: Black History Month parade, Lions Club fundraiser

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area include:

Friday, Feb. 17

• Free showing of “Selma,” a 2014 film partially shot in Covington, as part of the city of Covington's Magnolia Drive-In movie series. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St. Presented by the city for Black History Month.

• The Oxford Sustainability Committee is hosting its Pull Invasive Plants event from 10 a.m. to noon. The public is invited to participate and the committee will have knowledgeable people on hand to help show what to pull. Be sure to wear tennis shoes and gloves. For more information, call 770-786-7004.

Saturday, Feb. 18

• Newton County African American History Parade, 10 a.m., from Legion Field to Covington Square. Those wanting to register a group or groups to participate can email Ann Marks Bargie of the Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation at newtonhistoricalcommittee@gmail.com for an entry form. For more information, call 770-315-8949, 678-485-7540, 770-865-4973 or 404-861-0707.

• A Free Tree Giveaway for Oxford homeowners hosted by the Oxford Trees, Parks and Recreation Board is set for Asbury Street park from 10 a.m. to noon. The board will be giving different species of native, three-gallon containerized trees t. Tree planting instructions will be provided with each tree while supplies last, and there will also be a planting demonstration at the event. To reserve a tree, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/oxfordfreetree.

Thursday, Feb. 23

• Covington Lions Club Chili Supper and Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Lions clubhouse in Academy Springs Park, 3120 Conyers St. All you can eat homemade chili, hot dogs for the kids, crackers, tea and coffee. Adults $7 and children $5. All profits from this event goes directly back into the community to help those in need.

Thursday, March 9

• Newton Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner, 5-8 p.m., Oxford College Student Center, 801 Emory St., Oxford. Advance registration required. For more information and registration, email sdavis@newtonchamber.com.

Friday, March 24-Sunday, March 26

• “Spongebob-The Musical,” March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 26 at 3 p.m., Porter Performing Arts Center, 140 Ram Drive. For more information, visit https://newtoncountyarts.vbotickets.com/events.

Notice

• Registration is open for all summer day camp sessions at the Covington Family YMCA. Space is available on a first come, first-serve basis and registration can be completed online or in-person. The Covington Family YMCA is at 2140 Newton Drive. For more information, call 770-787-3908.

