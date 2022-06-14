NEWTON EVENTS: Back to School golf tournament, Juneteenth celebrations

Some upcoming events in the Newton County area:

Thursday, June 16

• Newton County Sheriff’s Office’s third annual Back to School Golf Tournament set for June 16 at Ashton Hills Golf Course, 10400 Eagle Drive, Covington. Pre-registration now available. For more information, call 404-550-5815 or 770-883-0324 or email mgregg@newtonsheriffga.org.

Now through Friday, June 17

• Advance voting through June 17 for General Primary runoff election at Turner Lake banquet room, 6183 Turner Lake Road SW (only location). Features Congressional candidates and other statewide candidates not receiving majority of votes in May 24 General Primary. For more information, call 770-784-2055 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/167/Board-of-Elections-Registration.

Saturday, June 18

• Juneteenth parade and celebration set for Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. in Covington. Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by celebration featuring music and vendors at Legion Field, and pageant. Visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com for more information.

• Social Circle Juneteenth Festival and Car Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Stephens Park, 506 Fairplay Drive. Live music, a car show and a variety of vendors. Vendors can email Juneteenthscvendor@gmail.com for more information.

• Covington Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m., 1143 Oak St. SE. First and third Saturdays through October. Vendors are needed. Visit covingtongafarmersmarket.com to download a vendor application and for more information.

Sunday, June 19

• All White Father’s Day Bash at Under the Stars Banquet Center at 872 Moore St., Oxford. For tickets to Bash, call 740-755-1807 or 404-861-0707. Visit www.georgiajuneteenth.com for more information.

Monday, June 20

• Vacation Bible School, June 20 to 24, 9 a.m. to noon, Abiding Grace Lutheran Church, 5500 Hwy. 212, Covington. “Zoomerang” is the theme for this VBS for ages 3 to 10. Space is limited for this free event. Register at vbs.abidinggrace.com. Call 770-385-7691 for more information.

Tuesday, June 21

• Runoff election for Congressional, other candidates not receiving majority of votes in May 24 General Primary.

Saturday, June 25

• Social Circle Independence Day celebration and parade at Social Circle Middle/High School. Parade begins at 5 p.m. Celebration follows at 6 p.m. with food vendors and music from the 80ators band from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. Parade route is Memorial Drive to Cherokee, West Hightower, Alcova and back onto Memorial. For more information, email amckibben@socialcirclega.gov or call 770-464-1866.

• Wildlife Day at Turner Lake Park. Fishing, outdoor exhibitors, games, archery, wildlife demonstrations, reptiles, door prizes and free hotdog lunch. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NewtonCountyParksandRecreation.

Tuesday, June 28



• Kappa Koffeehouse townhall meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., MadLuLu, 2021 Main St., Porterdale. Featuring District 92 State Rep. Doreen Carter and representatives of the Georgia Department of Economic Development and Rockdale Economic Development Council. Hosted by Covington-Conyers alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. For more information, email ccac2022@mail.com.

Wednesday-Thursday, June 29-30

• Emergency preparedness class is set for noon to 1 p.m on June 29 and 6-7 p.m. on June 30 at Turner Lake Complex, 6185 Turner Lake Road. Hosted by Newton County Emergency Management Agency, it will include information on how to make a home emergency plan, how to prepare a home for an emergency and how to receive information alerts through Code Red.

Sunday, July 3

• The city of Porterdale will celebrate the country’s independence with music and a “Light Up the Sky” fireworks display in the historic downtown area starting at 5 p.m. Kona Shaved Ice, the Funnel Cake Guy and Grubbin’ Out will be among the food vendors. Music starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks display at dark. For more information, call 770-786-2217 or visit https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069363003053.

• Newton County Community Band presents a Patriotic Celebration Concert from 7-8 p.m. at Legion Field, 3173 Mill St., Covington. For more information, call 770-786-8188 or visit https://www.newtoncountyarts.org.

Monday, July 4

• Independence in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Covington Square. Features food vendors, yard games and live music by the Seven Sharp Nine and Emerald Empire bands before fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

• Oxford Fourth of July Parade and Celebration, 10 a.m., beginning on Haygood Street behind Oxford Baptist Church and ending near the Old Church. The celebration after the parade will be at Asbury Street Park. Registration deadline for participation is June 27. Event hosted by the city of Oxford and Oxford Lions Club. For more information and to register to participate, call 770-786-7004 our visit www.oxfordgeorgia.org/July4thParade.aspx.

