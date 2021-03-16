Newton DA appointed to state Child Fatality Review board

ATLANTA — District Attorney Randy McGinley has been named to the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed McGinley, the governor’s office said Monday.

McGinley is the district attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Newton and Walton counties. He took over the position on an interim basis last year after Kemp appointed Layla Zon as a Superior Court judge. McGinley was elected to a full term in November.

Each county has its own child fatality review panel, to meet within 30 days of a child’s death and submit findings to the state.

The Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel, a 17-member board, meets quarterly to oversee the county child fatality review process and report annually to the governor on the incidence of child deaths and recommend prevention measures based on the data.

McGinley is a faculty member of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council’s Basic Litigation Course, which teaches new prosecutors throughout the state.

He and his wife, Charly, live in Walton County with their two young daughters. He is a member of the Loganville Rotary Club.