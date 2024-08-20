Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts graduation ceremony for RSAT and #1 Dads Programs

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of 14 inmate residents from the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Program and eight inmate residents from the #1 Dads Program. The graduation ceremony, held in the agency’s training room, marked a significant milestone in the lives of the graduates.

The RSAT program is a three-month initiative designed to help incarcerated individuals rehabilitate by developing essential skills in cognitive, behavioral, social, and vocational areas. Sheriff Brown highlighted the program’s importance, noting its role in preparing inmate residents for successful reintegration into society.

“The RSAT program is crucial in equipping these individuals with the tools needed for a productive life post-incarceration,” Brown said. “Rehabilitation is a collective effort, and I am deeply grateful to my staff and all facilitators for their unwavering dedication to ensuring a bright future for these graduates.”

Brown added, “I also express my gratitude to our guest speaker, the Honorable Mayor Fleeta Baggett, for her motivating words to the graduates, as well as to David Blalock, former RSAT graduate, for sharing his inspiring testimony.”

The following inmate residents graduated from the RSAT Program on Aug. 9: Stephanie Flint, Sylvia Brown, Ansley Briscoe, Carrie Taylor, Angelica Nolley, Siara Morgan (Transferred to State RSAT), Cody Carter, Kevin Coe, Terrance Collins, Joshua Mincey, Tony Hurst, Brian Aaron, Eric Huff and Brian Whitmire.

In addition to the RSAT Program, the NCSO partnered with Action, Inc., to offer the #1 Dads Program, which aims to strengthen and rebuild relationships between incarcerated fathers and their children, as well as their spouses or partners. Through workshops, case management, and job skills training, the program promotes responsible fatherhood, healthy marriages, and economic stability. On Aug. 9, the following inmate residents graduated from the #1 Dads Program: Cody Carter, Kevin Coe, Terrance Collins, Joshua Mincey, Tony Hurst, Brian Aaron, Eric Huff, and Brian Whitmire.

Since implementing jail-based programs like RSAT and #1 Dads, the Newton County Detention Center has seen a 50.6 percent decrease in repeat offenders returning to the facility since 2008. The NCSO currently offers over 20 tailored programs to meet the diverse needs of its inmate residents.