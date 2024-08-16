Newton County Senior Services to host ‘Ms. Senior Newton County’ on Sept. 15

Come show your support for seniors and cheer on your favorite contestants! On Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 4:00 in the afternoon, Newton County Senior Services, Inc. will host the “Ms. Senior Newton County” Pageant at The Porter Performing Arts Center located at 140 Ram Drive, Covington, Georgia 30014.

The “More than Glamourous” themed pageant will feature senior ladies ranging in age from 66 to 99 and even 100! You don’t want to miss this cherished event.

Join Connie Potts, Florence Price, Jennifer Little, Lucy Munsterman, Brenda Huggins-Cordell, Mary Mouammar, and Betty Bohler as they demonstrate elegance and wisdom alongside host Kenneth Hardeman and a selection of well-known judges from the community. Contestants will be judged on talent, evening gown, and “inner beauty” question and answer. Prizes and a crown will be awarded!

The Senior Center is actively seeking business and individual sponsors for the pageant as well as gifts of merchandise to accompany prizes. Advertising opportunities are available and will receive prominent recognition at the pageant. These donations will be tax-deductible because Newton County Senior Services, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Contact the Senior Center for more information at 770-787-0038. Be a part of this beautiful event!

Support these vibrant and spunky ladies! Tickets for the pageant are $20 each and can be purchased in-person at the Senior Center, located at 6183 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA 30014, or online at CashApp: $NCSSTL. Tickets will also be sold at the door before the pageant starts.

Get your tickets now for the Ms. Senior Newton County Pageant!