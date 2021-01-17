Newton County MLK Celebration broadcast online today, Jan. 17

The 36th Annual Newton County Commemorative Celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Holiday will broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube, according to a news release from organizers.

The 2021 national holiday theme is "The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community."

While past programs have featured a keynote speaker, this year's event will feature short messages from various voices from the community. The I Have a Dream, Trailblazer and Young Dreamer award recipients will also be announced, the release stated.

The broadcast can be seen by visiting either the Newton County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration page on Facebook or the Newton County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration YouTube channel.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/newtonmlkcelebration.