Newton board gives firefighting award to 8-year-old

Newton County Board of Commissioners members and county government and Fire Services administrators presented Livingston Elementary School third-grader Reniya Ritter, 8, with a badge and certificate making her an honorary firefighter Dec. 7.

Reniya was able to use lessons she learned at school from Newton County Fire Safety Specialist James Franklin to save her family from an Oct. 16 house fire. Franklin’s fire safety presentation included an emphasis on how to escape a fire and the importance of designating a meeting location in the event of a blaze.

She is the daughter of Mikia Ritter-Turner of Covington.

