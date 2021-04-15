Newborn's annual Hornyhead fish festival set for April 24

NEWBORN, Ga. — Organizers have scheduled the annual Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament for April 24 in Newborn after canceling last year's event due to the pandemic.

Times are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Newborn Schoolhouse on Georgia Hwy. 142 in the town on Newton County's eastern edge.

The event will be different from past years due to pandemic restrictions — there will be no parade and a museum will not be open. The Historic Schoolhouse will be open for restroom use, but all festival activities will be outdoors, organizers said.

However, according to its official website, the festival will feature around 35 vendors.

Customer parking will be across the street, while vendor parking will be near the maintenance shed to the left of the schoolhouse, the website stated.

"As with all plans, anything could change. Please have patience with us and help us make this a fantastic Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament," organizers stated on the website.

Vendors as of April 15 were set to include Debi's Tupperware; Margi Colquitt with Crochet items; A Basket of Sunshine - Paparazzi Jewelry / Gift baskets; BCZ Designs; Donna Hattaway - Painted items, mostly pavers; Crafts By Nan - Dammit Dolls, Decorated horseshoes; Get Your Glitz - Color Street; Dandelion Designs - Tumblers, signs, bless you jars; Myrtle Beasley - Kitchen items & Doll clothes; and Face painting by Joann.

Vendors also will include C&A Creations/Truvy - Custom apparel/health & wellness; Lisa Carr - Handmade jewelry and upcycled wearables; Boiled Peanuts - Timothy; Gypsy GiGi - Resin Art; J and B Cutlery; Newton Trails; Jackson Family BBQ & Catering; and Dorothy J Designs; Ashley Meeks with Soaps, lotions, candles, etc.; Divine Designs - Teen Challenge; and Wildlife Critters Circle of Life Rehabilitation Center.

Other vendors are set to include White Mountain Crafting; Honey Pot Farms; Spitoonia Farm; Studio 142/Newborn Automotive; Ann’s crafts - Wooden crafts / signs; RER wood craft; Jack Kinley - Write On Y’all - writers group; Lazy Goat Produce; Kona Ice of Morgan County; Mindy Hardison - Scentsy Consultant; Uncle Mikey's Bucket Seats; Newton County Extension/4-H; Winfred Whitehead - Papaw's Wood Art; Cynthia Young - Wood Crafts; Girl Scout Troop 12321; and Sharon Keever - Collectibles.

For more information, visit https://www.hornyheadfishfestival.com.