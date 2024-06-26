Ms. Senior Newton County Pageant to be held on Sept. 15, application deadline July 15

Get ready for the "event of the year." On Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. , Newton County Senior Services, Inc. will host the “Ms. Senior Newton County” Pageant at The Porter Performing Arts Center in Covington. The theme will be “More than Glamourous.”The purpose of this pageant is to bring awareness to the community of the achievements and contributions of Newton County’s “most valuable treasures” — senior citizens, and to motivate and encourage women of Newton County who are 60 years of age or older to share their “inner beauty, talents, wisdom and elegance.”The pageant is open to all ladies who have achieved the age of 60-plus and have resided in Newton County for more than one year.