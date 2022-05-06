MOTHER'S DAY: Made with mother's love

COVINGTON, Ga. — As patrons walk through the front door of Bread and Buttery Bakery, they are greeted by the rich smell of fresh coffee, followed by the inviting aroma of various sweet and savory pastries. It’s a place meant to feel reminiscent of home — where a mother’s love can be detected in every sip or bite.

After all, a mother’s love is engrained into every aspect of the business that began in 2013, from award-winning recipes to its friendly customer service, and even in the company logo.

While a cute elephant’s butt might not signal such a message to many, that’s exactly what it means to co-owner Kelley Johnston — well, in part.

Raising her four children over the years, she developed the symbol as her “signature,” Johnston said.

“When my kids were little, I’d write, ‘I love you – Mom,’ on everything. And when they got a little bit older, they were like ‘Mom, that’s a little embarrassing,’” Johnston said in a 2020 interview with The News. “The only thing I could draw was the elephant butt — I think I learned how to draw it when I was in school — so I started putting that on there … just so they would know I love them.

“That was my way of saying, ‘I’m thinking about you, I’m here for you and I love you,’” she said.

The symbol also serves as one of strength and mindfulness.

“Whether on a note of encouragement, a list of chores, or a birth­day card; the elephant was always there to remind them to have strength and be mindful in all they do,” Johnston said.

When it came to designing a logo for the business, Johnston said everything she considered to use that appeared “normal” didn’t quite fit. She kept going back to the elephant, which has become renowned and synonymous with not only Johnston’s business but her family, too.

Today, Johnston owns and operates the bakery alongside her son, Zac. She points to the establishment’s success over the last decade to intentional focus on generating a family atmosphere.

“When we started Bread and Butter we wanted it to become a big part of the community and really be a place where people wanted to come and hang out and feel comfortable,” Johnston said. “We have been blessed with such and amazing staff and a community that has supported us and allowed us to become ‘the front porch of Covington.’”

Bread and Butter Bakery is located on the Covington Square at 1124 Monticello St.