Michael Geoffroy named as 2023 Pro Bono award recipient

Michael Geoffroy, attorney at MG Law, has been selected as the 2023 Pro Bono Advocate Award recipient by the Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP). The award was presented to Mr. Geoffroy by Judge McCamy on Aug. 28 at 12:30p.m. at the Newton County Superior Court. This esteemed award recognizes Geoffroy's commitment to providing free legal services to those in need and his dedication to weaving pro bono work into the very fabric of his law practice.

Pro bono is a way for lawyers to give back by providing free legal services to those who need it most by donating their time as lawyers and in court to – low income individuals, families, and community groups who otherwise couldn't afford an attorney. “Pro bono is about keeping the doors to the courtroom open for everyone, not just the rich” stated Mr. Geoffroy.

Michael said “We choose to donate time rather than pay for billboards”. MG Law can be found supporting local events like the Covington Police Department's 2024 Fuzz Run, Covington Family YMCA’s Bike Rodeo.

"Michael helped me so much, a handyman ripped me off when I tried to make my home wheelchair friendly for my special needs son. Michael was able to get me my money back." said a former pro bono client.

For 50 years, GLSP has been a champion of access to justice, offering free legal services to low-income Georgians in 154 of the state's 159 counties. The nonprofit law firm believes that everyone, regardless of location, has a right to high-quality legal representation. They provide critical legal assistance in areas such as family law, housing, public benefits, eviction prevention, farmworkers' rights, and education.

The GLSP Pro Bono Advocate Award honors attorneys who have done the most to incorporate pro bono work into their practice over the past year. Mr. Geoffroy's selection for this award is a testament to his unwavering commitment to giving back to the community and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of income, have access to quality legal services.