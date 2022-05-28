Memorial Day services, events set for Covington, surrounding areas

COVINGTON, Ga. — Before firing up the grill and enjoying a day off Monday, May 30, local veteran and Covington City Councilman Don Floyd encourages residents to attend a Memorial Day service on the Square.



Floyd said the city’s American Legion Post 32 would again host its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. to honor the military’s men and women who made the “supreme sacrifice.”

“Memorial Day is to remember those who have paid the supreme sacrifice,” Floyd said during a recent council meeting. “Because I’m a veteran, don’t tell me ‘thank you’ for my service on Memorial Day. Just think about those people who paid the supreme sacrifice.

“Before you get started on your barbecue, come out and pay tribute,” he added.

Floyd also called on residents to visit the Eternal Flame and view the crosses (also a representation of the 83 Newton Countians who lost their lives in war) on display on Veterans Memorial Drive (Monticello Street).

Floyd is a Vietnam-era Coast Guard veteran. He served as city fire chief for 12 years at the end of a 40-year career with the department before retiring in 2012 and winning election to the council in 2019. He currently also serves as the local Post Commander.

The ceremony is expected to follow a similar format as in years past, Floyd said.

Following his opening comments, the names of 83 Newton County residents who lost their lives in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the Gulf War will be recited. These are the names inscribed on the Covington war memorial — a stone obelisk maintained by the American Legion — located on the Square.

Those in attendance will hear from keynote speaker David A. Wheeler, who is pastor of Porterdale Baptist Church, and Floyd’s wife, Marcia, who typically shares comments about the Memorial Poppy during the ceremony.

The red Flanders Field poppy is known internationally as a symbol of remembrance of those who lost their lives in battle. It was popularized by Walton County native Moina Michael, who was a teacher in Monroe and professor at the University of Georgia. Michael made it her life’s work to create a national symbol of remembrance before her death in 1944.

In addition, a wreath will be presented and taps will be played to commemorate the memory of all fallen military members.

Other area Memorial Day events to include:

• The annual Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial ceremony in Conyers is set for Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m., at the Main Stage of Walk of Heroes Veterans Memorial Park at 3001 Black Shoals Road. Keynote speaker will be Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Carden Jr. who is Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense. All are welcome. Free admission.

• A Memorial Day service is set for Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post No. 77 at 674 Legion Drive in Conyers. Lunch will be served immediately after the service. A blood drive is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Madison and Loganville’s major observances will combine into one.

Main Street Madison, the American Legion and the hundreds of motorcyclists expected to participate in the 24th Annual Ride for America will be part of the patriotic Memorial Day Ceremony “honoring the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice while in military service to our nation” at Madison Town Park is at 218 W. Jefferson St. in Madison.

Grand marshal of the ride and featured speaker at the Madison ceremony will be retired Lt. Col. Mike Mizell of Johns Creek.

The Ride for America will include an escorted motorcycle ride from American Legion Post 233 in Loganville to Madison, then back to Post 233 for lunch, drinks, music and prizes.

Organizer and co-founder Stan Mauldin wrote on the event’s webpage, “The last two years were tough for many of us including the families that we support with your money.”

He wrote that this year’s event will feature “more riding, less speeches, more great door prizes, of course we’ll still have those expensive raffle prizes that everyone loves and looks forward to, and some good ole BBQ when we return.”

The post is at 4635 Hwy. 78 in Loganville. For more information about the event or participating in it, call 770-978-1739 or visit www.rideforamerica.org.

The event benefits the American Legion Legacy scholarship and other programs. For more information, visit https://rideforamerica.org/2022-flyer/.

For more information about the Madison ceremony, visit https://madisonga.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=563 or call 706-342-2177.

• The city of Norcross will host a special Memorial Day tribute to the fallen Monday, May 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Thrasher Park.

• Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Sparkle K. Adams from Forest Park is scheduled to speak during the city of Hapeville’s Memorial Day observance Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Hoyt Smith Center.

Adams was inducted into the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2021 for her lifetime of public service. She has served as a Forest Park mayor and City Council member, Forest Park Kiwanis Club president, Public Relations director of the Atlanta Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Walk of Heroes/Veterans War Memorial Board of Directors member, Ben Hill United Methodist Church Veterans Ministry co-chair, and president of the Metro Atlanta Chapter National Association of Black Military Women.

News editor Tom Spigolon contributed to this report.



