Malcom retires from CPD after 36 years in law enforcement

COVINGTON, Ga. — After 36 years in law enforcement, Covington Police Capt. Ken Malcom made his last call Friday to officially retire from service.

“The city of Covington and its citizens want thank you for the years of dedicated service that you’ve provided for our department and our community,” said a dispatcher during Malcom’s last call. “Thank you for the many lives that you’ve impacted … Please know that your law enforcement family will always miss you greatly, and we wish you a happy and healthy retirement and the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

The longtime city police officer and department spokesperson chose to step away from the profession and embark on a new chapter with the city of Covington as its next community development director.

After the ceremonial last call Friday, April 29, Malcom thanked his family, friends and the police department’s staff for their support.

“You had other places you could’ve been and other things you could’ve been doing, but I really appreciate you coming out and being a part of this today,” he said. “I love all of you … but I’m not really going that far. I’m going to 1143 Oak St., back at my old office [the Welcome Center; former police department headquarters], so come by and see me.”

After the police department shared a video of the last call on social media, tributes to Malcom’s character and community impact started pouring in.

“Thank you so much for your service for your dedication to the community for all of those around you,” wrote Wanda Blackwell. “I have watched you grow. He worked on the department, and for everything that you did, you put your whole heart into it. May God bless you on your retirement.”

“Thank you Ken for your selfless dedication and service to all of us in Covington,” wrote Scott Jay. “You're most definitely a top drawer person and will be missed and hard to replace! Salute [badge No.] 235 and a big thanks to [Malcom’s spouse] Lynn for sharing you!”

“Thank you Ken Malcom for your service,” Bonnie Self said. “Looking forward to future things from you for our community. Thank you, too, Lynn Malcom for the sacrifices the whole family sometimes had.”

"Ken Malcom, I remember when you were getting started and I was typing in your warrants,” wrote Carroll Moss. “You have had a successful career, and I’m thankful for your service. Congratulations on your new endeavor! You’ll be great.”

During Malcom’s time in law enforcement, he worked in various roles including dispatcher for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, DARE instructor and outreach coordinator for the Covington Police Department, and he’s held the rank of captain in several divisions of the city's police department. Malcom has also served as the department’s public information officer.

Outside of law enforcement, Malcom has an undergraduate and master’s degree in criminal justice, with a psychology minor from Troy University. He has used that education to serve as an adjunct professor at Georgia Perimeter College and Georgia State University for about 10 years. In January 2019, Malcom told The Covington News he gave up teaching in an effort to focus all of his personal time on running a campaign for sheriff that came up short in the 2020 General Election.

“… Couldn’t ask for a better role model,” resident Abbie Great wrote of Malcom on social media. “Thank you so much for all you have done and continue to do.”