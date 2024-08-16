Local Edward Jones Financial Advisor Recognized by Forbes

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Austin Harris of Covington has been named to the 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State in Georgia ranking by Forbes and SHOOK® Research. The ranking recognizes financial advisors younger than 40 who have at least four years of experience.

This is the second year that Austin Harris has been named to this prestigious list.

"I am a financial advisor because I love the work I do, the people I work with and the difference I can make," said Harris. "To be recognized by Forbes for the success of my practice is an incredible honor that is both humbling and motivating. I look forward to many years of helping people financially achieve the things that matter most to them."

Austin's office is at 10193 Dearing St in Covington. He and his client support team can be reached at 770-88-6198, or you can visit http://edwardjones.com/austin-harris