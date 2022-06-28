Little River bridge in Social Circle dedicated to fallen soldier

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — On June 17, a fallen Vietnam War era soldier was honored with a bridge dedicated to his memory in his hometown of Social Circle.

U.S. Army Sgt. James Terry Savage’s mother, sister and brothers, along with Savage’s former high school classmates, state Rep. Bruce Williamson, R-Monroe, Mayor David Keener and members of American Legion Post 332, stood solemnly by the new sign bearing Savage’s name at the foot of the Little River bridge off Social Circle Parkway.

“This is long overdue,” said Kenneth Adams, the post commander of the American Legion in Social Circle. “It’s been an honor to help make this happen.”

Adams thanked Williamson for his loyalty and assistance with making the bridge dedication to Savage’s memory possible. Williamson credited Adams for first approaching him about a bridge dedication to Social Circle’s hometown hero.

Williamson said Savage, and military service members like him, represented American exceptionalism. The state representative read aloud a resolution passed by the Georgia General Assembly in honor of Savage. Williamson then presented the resolution to Savage’s mother, Mary Jo Savage. She was surrounded by her surviving children, Carol Savage Bentley, Greg Savage, Steve Savage, Neal Savage and Charles Savage. Their oldest brother, Michael Savage, was unable to attend.

Terry Savage was killed in an aircraft accident in South Vietnam in 1969. He was an Airborne Sensor Specialist flying aerial reconnaissance missions in central south Vietnam.

Savage was one of six Walton County residents killed in the line of duty during the Vietnam conflict.

He was one of the 37 graduates of the Class of 1968 at Social Circle High.