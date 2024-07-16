Julian Owens serves where future Navy warfighters train

Sailors are some of the most highly trained people on the planet, and this training begins at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, otherwise known as boot camp. Every enlisted sailor starts their Navy journey at boot camp at Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL), Illinois.

Seaman Julian Owens, a native of Covington, Georgia, is currently stationed at NSGL as a student with Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

Owens, a 2023 graduate of Newton High School, joined the Navy nine months ago.

“I joined the Navy based on family history and for educational opportunities,” Owens said. “My great-grandfather served in the Army during World War II. My stepfather served in the Marine Corps after 9/11, and my grandfather served in the Navy for 20 years.”

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Covington.

“If you’re on time you’re late, and if you’re 15 minutes early at a minimum, you’re on time,” Owens said. “Gunnery Sergeant Vereen taught me that in high school when I was in JROTC.”

During the 10 weeks at RTC Great Lakes, sailors learn five warfighting competencies – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms marksmanship.

NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports more than 50 tenant commands and elements as well as more than 20,000 sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.

Two commands at NETC are Surface Warfare Engineering School Command Great Lakes (SWESC GL) and Surface Combat Systems Training Command Great Lakes (SCSTC GL). Every surface Navy engineer, quartermaster, boatswain’s mate and deck seaman attends SWESC GL for technical training. These sailors leave SWESC GL as surface warriors, ready to perform aboard ships operating around the globe. Instructors at SCSTC GL provide a culture of excellence and warrior toughness by building a surface warrior mindset to complement the technical and tactical skillsets.

“There’s a lot to learn,” Owens said. “The key traits I’m learning for my job in the Navy are the same skills that will transfer to other jobs outside the Navy.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Owens serves a Navy that operates forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“As a kid, I wanted to join the military, so joining the Navy was a great personal accomplishment,” Owens said. “I’ll be able to look back on my time in the Navy as a source of pride.”