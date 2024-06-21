Judge Cheveda McCamy Receives State Bar of Georgia Leadership Award

Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy was honored with the 2024 Thomas R. Burnside Jr. Excellence in Bar Leadership Award, presented June 7 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Walton County Bar Association nominated McCamy in recognition of her record of bar association leadership during her 26 years of service in the legal profession and justice system, including the past four years as judge of the Superior Courts in Newton and Walton County. She previously served as chief assistant district attorney in Henry County. She earned her law degree from Mercer University Walter F. George Law School and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1998.

The Thomas R. Burnside Jr. Excellence in Bar Leadership Award is presented annually to an individual for a lifetime of commitment to the legal profession and the justice system in Georgia, through dedicated service to a voluntary bar, practice bar, specialty bar or area of practice.