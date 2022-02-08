Inaugural Newton Black History Parade seeks to highlight ‘positive attributes’ of heritage

COVINGTON, Ga. — Organizers of the inaugural Newton County parade honoring Black History Month are seeking to highlight "the positive attributes of Black American heritage, culture and history" by hosting the event later this month.



And they are asking marching bands, dance teams, churches, bike and car clubs, fraternities and sororities and others to participate.

The Newton County Black History Parade is set for Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. with the parade route along Brown Street and streets on the Covington Square.

Newton County Historical Committee on Black Heritage Preservation is hosting the event and has organized the annual Juneteenth parade in Covington for about a decade.

Terri James, who was a founder of the nonprofit, said the event seeks to add to the events highlighting Black Americans' contributions to society.

She said it was difficult to find a program that showcases African-American general contributions.

"As a visionary myself, my committee and I thought it would be the greatest accomplishment to have the first-ever Black History Parade in Newton County," James said.

Organizers said they plan to honor six Newton County individuals during the event, including the late T.K. Adams and Donnie Freeman, Elijah Godwin, Ja-Vianne Oliver, County Commissioner Alana Sanders and former Oxford City Council member Avis Williams.

Groups which are part of the organizing committee include the District 3 Community, which is affiliated with Sanders; and the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Washington Street Community Center; and The National Action Network.

James said famed Black historian Carter G. Woodson laid the "foundation" for celebrating Black History Month.

Woodson was the author of numerous books in the early and mid-20th century detailing the history of Black Americans.

He is credited with spearheading the effort to celebrate a month highlighting Black history in the U.S. and chose February because it is the birth month for both Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

"Everything began with a dream and that dream started with an idea from Mr. Carter G. Woodson," James said. "He was frustrated and believed that Black people should know their past to participate intelligently in society.

"Newton County’s Black History Parade, along with countless others, will attract individuals around Newton and neighboring counties featuring marching bands, VIP guests, floats, and children’s groups to celebrate the culture, heritage, history and accomplishments of Black Americans in the United States and around the world," James said. "This is a significant reason we have a parade during this month."

The parade will form its lineup beginning at 9 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church at the corner of Ivy and Brown streets.

It will step off from the church grounds and run along Brown Street to Washington Street. It will take a right turn and continue to Church Street; take a left and go to Clark Street; take a left and continue on Clark past the Historic Courthouse to Brown Street; and take a left and continue along Brown Street back to New Hope Baptist.

Deadline to register to participate in the parade is Friday, Feb. 11. Visit https://www.georgiajuneteenth.com/blackhistoryparade and click the link to register and see rules for participation.

Organizers are asking participants to wear masks and provide descriptions of the vehicles when registering and have a poster or sign attached to each side to identify the group.

No printed materials, candy, gifts, merchandise or other items will be allowed to be handed out or thrown along the parade route, organizers said.

For more information call 404-861-0707 or 770-315-8949.

The organization also is hosting a ribbon-cutting and dedication of a cultural arts center in the old Cousins school band room to honor Adams.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at 8134 Geiger St. in Covington, a parade organizer said.