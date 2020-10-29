Ice rink in Covington opens Nov. 19

COVINGTON, Ga. — Ice Days will open its ice skating rink at Legion Field in Covington to the public on Nov. 19, the city announced Wednesday.

According to Community Development Director Trey Sanders, the opening date is dependent upon ideal weather conditions.

“If we get unseasonably hot weather, that could change because making the ice could be more difficult,” Sanders told The Covington News.

Ice Days will maintain its covered 5,500-square-foot ice rink at Legion Field for 12 weeks, per an agreement approved by the Covington City Council in late September. There will also be holiday-themed movies on a large outdoor screen on select nights, fire pits, gingerbread house decorating and other family-friendly activities to enjoy.

The ice rink will be available for all ages to enjoy; however, anyone under the age of 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Adult skaters can enjoy two hours of ice time for just $12 while kids can skate for $10. The rink will also be available for team building activities, birthday parties and private events.

Ice Days owner Jim Gomez said he was working with the city to help provide free transportation to the rink from the Covington Square among other locations — something he believes will alleviate potential parking issues at and around Legion Field.

The city council recently approved an expanded holiday light display that includes Pace Street and the portion of the Cricket Frog Trail from Pace Street to the trail entrance at Legion Field, City manager Scott Andrews said, which completes the “vision for Christmas in Covington.”

“The goal is for people to spend an evening of shopping and dining on the Square, then enjoy the lights along the Cricket Frog Trail as they walk to Legion Field to enjoy the activities,” Andrews said.

Ice Days is a family-owned company based out of Conyers.