Hornyhead festival in Newborn features fishing tournament, parade

NEWBORN, Ga. — Hundreds filled the lawn below the Historic Schoolhouse in Newborn Saturday to check out food, crafts and vintage cars during the annual Hornyhead Fish Festival and Tournament Saturday, April 30.



The festival Queen was Debbi Krisher, a volunteer with the Newborn Area Heritage Trust, the nonprofit that works to preserve the building. Krisher recently retired after 24 years with the Conyers Police Department, organizers said.

A parade featured entries ranging from tractors and hot rod cars, to a church’s wagon full of whistle-blowing young people.

Winners of the hornyhead fishing tournament were:

• Overall: Levi Whitaker, 7.5 in, nine horns;

• 10 yrs. and under: Lincoln Stephens 5.5 in, two horns;

• 10-15 yrs: Wesley Edmonds, 6 in, seven horns;

• 16 and up: Dennis Gerber, 7.5 in, eight horns.

Whitaker received cash and a rod and reel. while the other three winners got $20 gift cards to Zimskillet’s in Newborn.