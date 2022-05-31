Honoring the fallen: American Legion Post 32 holds annual Memorial Day ceremony on Covington Square

COVINGTON, Ga. — For over 35 years, Covington’s American Legion Post 32 has hosted an annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Covington Square.

Organizer Don Floyd, a Covington City Councilman, said this year's ceremony held Monday, May 30, was a success and thought the day went well.

After Floyd opened the ceremony, the names of 83 Newton County residents who lost their lives in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and the Gulf War were recited.

The Rev. David A. Wheeler, pastor of Porterdale Baptist Church, served as the keynote speaker.

Floyd’s wife, Marcia, shared comments about the Memorial Poppy — an international symbol to memorialize those who lost their lives while in battle.

The service concluded with a wreath presentation that took place while taps played to help observe the memory of all fallen soldiers.

Approximately 150 people were in attendance for this year’s ceremony.

Floyd said the sole purpose of the ceremony has remained the same throughout the years.

“It’s not to honor veterans, but it is to give our gratitude to those who made the supreme sacrifice for us to enjoy our freedom,” Floyd said. “We can’t forget that.”