Historic Baker Field in Covington to host fun time for a serious cause

COVINGTON Ga. — Covington fire and police department members are planning a fun time for the public Friday night for a serious reason — and to highlight the city's 200th birthday.

The Bicentennial Battle on Baker Field will feature a softball game between city firefighters and police officers Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. at 1146 Conyers St. in Covington.

Events leading up to the game have included an "press conference" featuring leaders of both groups scowling and insulting each other on social media — in good fun, of course.

Covington musician and businessman Mac McKibben is set to provide organ music along a baseball stadium theme "to give the game a more nostalgic feel," said city spokesman Ken Malcom, a longtime city police officer.

"D.J. Ty Rumble will be playing music including each players 'walk up song,'" Malcom said. "Each players walk up song is being picked out by members of the opposing team."

He said organizers wanted to highlight "one of the historic areas of our city that captures the essence of community — Baker Field."

The historic baseball field adjacent to Conyers Street Gym "has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens have great memories of playing ball or watching games on Baker Field," Malcom said.

"What better way to honor its legacy than to host a softball game between two groups who are also integral to the community, the Covington Police Department and the Covington Fire Department?"

One of its serious purposes, though, will be seeking donations for Brian Thompson, a captain in the city Fire Marshal’s office who is battling a serious illness.

"All donations collected will be given to his family," Malcom said.

Newton Federal Bank will be offering free hot dogs, Cracker Jacks and chips. The Police Who Care nonprofit organization will be giving out water and soda, Malcom said. Scoops Covington and Facebook also are some of the sponsors while the Atlanta Braves and Newton Federal are providing door prizes, he said.

"There will also be a limited number of souvenirs for the crowd so arrive early to secure some Battle on Baker memorabilia, great ballpark food and a good spot for the game," he said. "There’s limited seating on the concrete bleachers and in the the outfield where two grandstands will be added. so please consider bringing a chair for the event."

Parts of Conyers Street near the field will be closed to pedestrian traffic only, he said.