YMCA of Metro Atlanta announces reduced membership rates through February

ATLANTA — The YMCA of Metro Atlanta recently announced it is offering prospective members reduced pricing through February. New members can save up to $100 on a Y membership, and for a limited time, current members that refer a friend, can save 20% on fees.

YMCA membership includes access to all 18 Metro Atlanta YMCA locations, state-of-the-art fitness centers, free group exercise classes, free personal coaching, free weight loss management, reduced rates on Y programs and rewarding volunteer opportunities. Additionally, Y members receive free childcare while exercising if children are included in the membership.

“After a challenging year, we know the community needs to reset and reconnect,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “We created membership promotions and interactive opportunities to ensure members and nonmembers can reach their goals. The Y is much more than a gym, it’s a place to better yourself and enjoy new experiences.”

Beginning January 15, members and nonmembers can opt-in to a free six-week wellness challenge by texting RESET to 888.903.9622. The free program, which will begin February 1, is designed to help transform the mind, body and spirit. The interactive experience is open to both Y members and nonmembers. Nonmember participants will be offered a free weekly visit to the Y with their family for six weeks as a way to get to know all their local Y has to offer and get a jump start on wellness.

Those interested in obtaining a membership can do so at https://ymcaatlanta.org/membership/. For the complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, please visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/locations/.