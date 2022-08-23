Vetter joins Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists in Covington

Dr. Christopher Vetter, M.D., has joined Piedmont Physicians Surgical Specialists as a general surgeon. according to Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group.

Vetter’s office is at 4181 Hospital Drive NE, Suite 303, Covington, GA 30014.

He specializes in minimally-invasive abdominal, hernia, breast and endocrine surgery. He also has a strong interest in medical informatics and its applications to performance improvement.

Vetter earned his medical degree from Ross University College of Medicine, after obtaining a master's degree in medical science at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. He completed a residency in general surgery at Carle Foundation Hospital / Carle Illinois College of Medicine. He has obtained additional certifications in medical informatics, quality and safety, and robotic surgery.

Appointments with Vetter are now available. He is accepting new patients and welcomes most major insurance plans. To schedule your appointment, visit www.piedmont.org or call 770-787-6957.