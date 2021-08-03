By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Steel company sponsors game, donates to Newton Miracle League
Miracle League donation
From left, Jason Savage, Kyle Riddling and Will George stand with Johnny Smith of Peak Steel as he gives a donation to Olivia Miller of Newton County Parks and Recreation's Miracle League program. - photo by Photo Courtesy of Newton County Parks and Recreation

Newton County Parks and Recreation hosted its Miracle League All-Star game recently with help from Johnny Smith of Peak Steel.

Smith's sponsorship included the purchase of food, championship rings and a donation of $5,000 to the Miracle League program. About 40 players participated and "played their hearts out" before the rains came and cut the game short, said Olivia Miller of the Miracle League program. 

The program is designed for special needs community member ages 4 and up. Registration for the fall program runs through Friday, Aug. 6.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 ext. 1050 or visit http://www.newtonrecreation.com/436/Miracle-League.