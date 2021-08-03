Steel company sponsors game, donates to Newton Miracle League

Newton County Parks and Recreation hosted its Miracle League All-Star game recently with help from Johnny Smith of Peak Steel.

Smith's sponsorship included the purchase of food, championship rings and a donation of $5,000 to the Miracle League program. About 40 players participated and "played their hearts out" before the rains came and cut the game short, said Olivia Miller of the Miracle League program.

The program is designed for special needs community member ages 4 and up. Registration for the fall program runs through Friday, Aug. 6.

For more information, call 770-786-4373 ext. 1050 or visit http://www.newtonrecreation.com/436/Miracle-League.