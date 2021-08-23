State health department opening drive-through COVID test site at Conyers church

CONYERS, Ga. — The Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments on Tuesday, Aug. 24, will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Springfield Baptist Church to help expand testing capacity in the community.

In partnership with Mako Medical, hours of operation for this location will be Tuesday through Friday and every other Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., stated a news release from the health departments.

The testing site, located at 1877 Iris Drive SE in Conyers, will serve Rockdale County and its surrounding communities with up to 500 PCR tests at no cost.

Appointments are not required but individuals may preregister online or by phone to quicken the testing process.

“Access to testing is crucial to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director of Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.

“If you’re experiencing symptoms — even if you’re vaccinated — get tested to ensure you don’t spread the virus to others. If you test positive, follow the recommended guidance,” Arona said.

Testing remains an important tool in the fight against COVID-19; however, the Health Department recommends all who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the best means of protection, the release stated.

The vaccine is the best way to limit severe disease, hospitalization, and death due to COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost in the Health Department’s health centers, it stated.

For more information about COVID-19, testing and vaccination, as well as vaccine eligibility, visit https://www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info.

To preregister for a COVID-19 test at Springfield Baptist Church or any other locations visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting.