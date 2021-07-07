Piedmont Rockdale opens new entrance for labor, delivery patients

CONYERS, Ga. — On July 6, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital opened a new entrance specifically for laboring patients. The entrance has been designed to ensure patients are admitted quickly and safely for labor and delivery services.

The new Labor and Delivery entrance is located directly across from the Milstead Avenue entrance. The entrance is for Labor and Delivery patients only and is locked at all times as a safety precaution. Patients and their support person will be granted access to the unit by Labor and Delivery staff members.

“We are excited to now have an entrance that opens directly into the department,” said Dawn Hurst, director of Women’s Services for Piedmont Rockdale. “Previously, patients would either enter through Building A or the emergency department, but when you are in labor you do not want to walk through the hospital. Now, our patients come directly to the unit and we are able to swiftly take them in for examination.”

More than 1,700 babies on average are delivered each year at Piedmont Rockdale. The hospital has a Laborist program meaning an OB/GYN physician is in the hospital 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Labor and delivery staff members are highly-trained in women’s services and many hold certifications specific to this specialty area.

“Our team is very supportive of our patient’s individualized labor decisions,” said Hurst. “They do a great job balancing a patient’s childbirth decisions with mom and baby’s health and safety.”

For turn-by-turn directions to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and the new Labor and Delivery entrance, download the Piedmont Now app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. To learn more about maternity services at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital, visit www.piedmont.org/maternity-services/piedmont-rockdale