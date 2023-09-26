Piedmont Newton welcomes Dr. Miguel Carmona as new primary care physician

COVINGTON, Ga. – On Sept. 14, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Physicians Group announced that internal medicine physician Miguel Carmona, M.D., has joined Piedmont Primary Care at Eastside Crossing. The practice is located at 9202 Highway 278 Northeast, Covington, GA 30014. It is part of the new 30,000-square-foot Piedmont medical office complex about a mile from the hospital that anchors the redeveloped Eastside Crossing Shopping Center.

Dr. Carmona offers comprehensive preventive care as well as the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, COPD, heart disease and arthritis.

Dr. Carmona earned his medical degree from the Universidad Austral Facultad de Ciencias Biomédicas in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He then served as chief resident during an internal medicine residency at Piedmont Athens Regional.

Dr. Carmona enjoys playing soccer and tennis as well as reading and cooking in his spare time.

Appointments with Dr. Carmona are now available. He is accepting new patients and welcomes most major insurance plans. To schedule your appointment online, visit www.piedmont.org or call 678-342-8660.



