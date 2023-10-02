Piedmont Newton to hold weekly free flu shot clinic on Covington Square in October

COVINGTON, Ga. – Piedmont Newton Hospital will offer free flu shots during the Newton Arts Association’s lunch concert series on Covington Square from Noon until 1 p.m. every Thursday in October. Hospital employees will be administering flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis. Look for the Piedmont tent.

“Receiving an annual flu vaccination is the best way to help prevent contracting the flu,” said Norris Little, M.D., chief medical officer at Piedmont Newton. “We will be providing free flu shots to individuals age 12 and older during our weekly clinics on the Square, but we recommend that everyone six months and older receive a flu shot.”

Those who cannot make it to one of these Thursday lunchtime pop-up clinics are encouraged to book an appointment for a flu shot with their primary care physician, at a Piedmont QuickCare or Piedmont Urgent Care location.

“A flu shot is the first and most important step in protecting against the flu,” Dr. Little said. “The flu shot has been proven to reduce cases of the flu, and if you do still contract the flu virus, you’ll likely have milder symptoms and a lower risk of hospitalization and death.”

The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses that have very similar symptoms, but these two illnesses are caused by different viruses and they’re treated differently. Some of the most common symptoms seen with both the flu and COVID-19 are fever, sore throat and cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, a runny nose, headache and body aches or muscle soreness. If you have symptoms of the flu or COVID-19, call your doctor’s office or schedule a virtual visit as soon as possible.

These flu shot clinics on Covington Square during October will replace the drive-through flu shot event that Piedmont Newton formerly hosted each year. The first flu shot clinic will be Thursday, Oct. 5.

For more information on the benefits of receiving a flu vaccination or to schedule an appointment online to receive a flu shot, visit www.piedmont.org/flu.