Piedmont Newton accepting applications for annual Junior Volunteer Summer Program

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital is accepting applications for the hospital’s annual Junior Volunteer summer program. The program is for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade students from Newton County, as well as the children and grandchildren of Piedmont Newton employees and volunteers. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 4, 2022 at 5 p.m.



“The Junior Volunteer program is a service to Piedmont Newton and provides an opportunity for students to gain exposure to a hospital environment while contributing to their community,” said Andrea Lane, director of community relations at Piedmont Newton.

To participate in the program, students must commit to volunteering a minimum of 20 hours. New and returning junior volunteer applicants complete an application, submit letters of recommendation, and complete an interview before being invited to participate in the program. Upon acceptance to the program, volunteers must complete a mandatory orientation class, as well as any required medical screenings. Proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine is required to participate, although booster shots are not required at this time.

Piedmont Newton started the Junior Volunteer program to give students in the community an opportunity to explore a career in healthcare.

“While volunteering with us, students may see themselves entering the healthcare field, or they may learn that it is not their calling,” said Lane. “It is good to have new experiences, learn what you are passionate about, and start making plans concerning your career path. In short, this is a growing experience.”

If you have questions about volunteer opportunities at Piedmont Newton Hospital, please contact the Lisa Brooks, auxiliary services specialist and volunteer coordinator, at 678-212-7422 or alecia.brooks@piedmont.org. Applications for the program can be found at piedmont.org/newton.