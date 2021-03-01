COVINGTON, Ga. — While the exact origin of smoothies remains unclear, one thing is for sure — they’ve been trending since the ‘80s and haven’t looked back.

A smoothie is a drink that’s made from a pureed mix of raw fruit and or vegetables using a blender. They often have a liquid base like water, fruit juice, plant milk or even dairy products like milk, yogurt and ice cream.

But what makes smoothies healthy? And can you really benefit from drinking them?

It depends on what goes in them.

At My Lifestyle Smoothie in Conyers, there are a variety of options to fit all smoothie-heads’ desires. The store’s original, “trim” and “energizer” lifestyle smoothie options are directed more toward great taste while still maintaining a quality nutritional value. Options include Berry Rush, Mango spice, Georgia Peach, Coffee Rush, Power Punch and more.

The store also offers a variety of “health boosting green smoothies” that help customers focus on improving their health. They make smoothies that target stress relief, boosting the immune system and diabetes control.

If a customer’s looking to replace meals or add on weight, My Lifestyle Smoothie also makes drinks packed with protein and other macronutrients to keep them going strong without feeling hungry.

Anyone with a blender can make their own smoothies at home too, but be weary of what goes in it, as it could affect your health negatively.

For example, putting too much sugar into an energy smoothie could a create only short-term boost but a major crash later.

If making a smoothie as a meal replacement, make sure the amount of protein and other macronutrients have been properly measured. If they aren’t, it may lead to unwanted weight gain or weight loss.

Registered dietitian Miranda Hammer told Time in 2018 that the key to making a smoothie healthy is to strike the right balance of vegetables, fruit, protein and fat. When you make this type of smoothie, “you have the foundation for a healthy breakfast or snack.”

A well-rounded smoothie usually has one to two tablespoons of fat, one cup of fruit, a handful or two of greens and one cup of protein, Hammer said.

For more information about My Lifestyle Smoothie visit mylifestylesmoothie.com or stop by their location at 1680 Highway 138, Suite A, in Conyers.