HEALTHY LIVING: Life Dance Wellness in Covington offers natural pain relief

COVINGTON, Ga. — Physicians at Life Dance Wellness Center have been helping people in Newton County and beyond find pain relief and improve their health naturally for more than 20 years.

Within the practice are Laurie Oliver & Associates, who offers integrative massage therapy, and Dr. David Pellington of Pain and Wellness Solutions, who offers chiropractic, muscle therapy, sports/physical rehabilitation and nutrition counseling services. Dr. Viviana Viera, DAOM, L.Ac, recently joined the practice as an acupuncturist.

The reason the health care practice is called Life Dance Wellness Center is because “life is a dance and the better one feels, the better one’s dance through life is.”

Pellington treats his patients by finding natural ways to ease pain or discomfort, rather than depending on pain pills or supplements.

“Imagine if someone had hold of your finger and was cranking it backward,” Pellington said. “You could take all the pain-killers and all the anti-inflammatories in the world and it would not stop the pain. That’s because the cause of the pain is not chemical. It’s caused by the mechanical stress on the joints, ligaments, and muscles.”

“Sure, some conditions may not go away, but we can help the discomfort diminish. Pain, stress, overwhelm, nutritional imbalance, anxiety, sleep problems, and so much more… with a bit of knowledge-based skillful bodywork and TLC and compassion… so many ‘problems’ can diminish greatly, and yes, sometimes even go away.”

To learn more about Life Dance Wellness Center, call 770-788-8225, visit lifedancewellnesscenter.com, or stop the office at 7193 Industrial Blvd. in Covington.