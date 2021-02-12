Health Department moving Rockdale vaccination site to Springfield Baptist

Beginning Monday, Feb. 15, the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments are moving their COVID-19 vaccination site at Rockdale Career Academy to a new location at Springfield Baptist Church in Conyers.

The Rockdale Career Academy site will be used through today, Feb. 12, a news release stated.

Springfield Baptist Church is at 1877 Iris Drive SE, Conyers, GA 30013.

All second-dose appointments made at Rockdale Career Academy or previously at Newton County Health Center will now be served at Springfield Baptist Church at the same date and time originally scheduled, the release stated.

Patients are asked to bring their initial confirmation to the appointment. The Health Department will also be sending alerts to patients scheduled to notify them of this change.

The site change is being made because classes are scheduled to return to Rockdale Career Academy.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Superintendent Oatts and his team for allowing us to use their site, which helped us expand our vaccination capacity in this area of our district,” said Dr. Audrey Arona, district health director for Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments.

Springfield Baptist Church, a constant location for COVID-19 testing early on, will now operate as a vaccine site moving forward. “We are so appreciative of Pastor Wendel Lee and Paul Clayton of Springfield Baptist Church for offering and readying their location so we can continue making vaccine available to individuals in Rockdale and Newton counties,” Dr. Arona said. “We are so fortunate to have our community partners come forward to support this operation.”

The Health Department offers vaccine b -appointment only to individuals in Phase 1A. Appointments are fully booked through Saturday, Feb. 20. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated. When available, appointments can only be scheduled through the Health Department’s website at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling.