Gwinnett magazine ranks Piedmont Newton one of state's top hospitals

COVINGTON, Ga. — Piedmont Newton Hospital was recently recognized by a Gwinnett County-based magazine as one of the best facilities in the state.



In the December 2021 edition of “Georgia Trend,” was ranked No. 10 among the state’s top small hospitals — those with fewer than 100 beds.

The magazine publishes rankings each year, which are based on information in four areas: clinical outcomes, person and community engagement, safety, and efficiency and cost reduction. Data used to determine rankings was collected Aug. 14, 2021, and analysis of data was conducted by independent consultant Mark A. Thompson, associate dean and professor of the Hull College of Business at Augusta University. The magazine evaluated each hospital that participated in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Hospital Value Based Purchasing program on their total performance score in FY2021.

“It is very rewarding to have Piedmont Newton recognized as the No. 10 Top Small Hospital by Georgia Trend magazine,” Piedmont Newton CEO David Kent said.

“Each day, our employees, physicians and volunteers strive to provide an outstanding hassle-free experience for each patient treated at Piedmont Newton. The criteria used by Georgia Trend to rank hospitals —clinical outcomes, person and community engagement, safety and efficiency and cost reduction — closely mirrors the strategic pillars focused on at Piedmont; quality, safety and service, stewardship, talent, and growth.

“Using technology and innovative tools, we are empowering patients in Newton County to choose healthier lifestyles, in turn creating healthier communities,” he continued. “We are making access to care easier by creating seamless connections so patients can receive the care they need, whenever they need it. We always put people first when making decisions on how best to serve the patients of Newton County, and being recognized by Georgia Trend as No. 10 in the state among small hospitals is a validation of our efforts.”

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper was ranked No. 1 in the Top Small Hospitals category. Emory Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia came in at No. 11. Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe was ranked No. 19.

Top small hospitals rated by “Georgia Trend”:

1. Piedmont Mountainside Hospital - Jasper

2. Emanuel Medical Center - Swainsboro

3. Grady General Hospital - Cairo

4. Memorial Health Meadows Hospital - Vidalia

5. Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus - Saint Marys

6. Evans Memorial Hospital - Claxton

7. Stephens County Hospital - Toccoa

8. Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow - Winder

9. Adventhealth Gordon - Calhoun

10. Piedmont Newton Hospital - Covington

11. Emory Hillandale Hospital - Lithonia

12. Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - Americus

13. St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital - Lavonia

14. Perry Hospital - Perry

15. Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside - Columbus

16. Fannin Regional Hospital - Blue Ridge

17. Wayne Memorial Hospital - Jesup

18. Coffee Regional Medical Center - Douglas

19. Piedmont Walton Hospital - Monroe

20. Piedmont Macon North Hospital - Macon

The magazine also ranked the state’s top teaching hospitals, large hospitals (250-plus beds), and medium-sized hospitals (100-249 beds).