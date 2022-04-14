Donation will fund breast health screenings for uninsured at Piedmont Newton, Rockdale hospitals

COVINGTON, Ga. – The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation recently donated $150,000 to Piedmont Healthcare Foundation to establish the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund at Piedmont Newton and Rockdale hospitals.



The donation will be split between the hospitals and fund breast health screenings and diagnostics for uninsured patients.

David Kent, CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, said, “This new fund enables us to provide breast cancer care close to home for even more women in our communities. We’re grateful for the opportunity.”

Blake Watts, CEO of Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. said, “We thank the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation for their generosity in helping patients in our communities gain access to the care they need."

The Women’s Diagnostic Center at Piedmont Newton and the Breast Center at Piedmont Rockdale will work with Piedmont’s Patient Connection Center East to qualify patients who are truly in need of this type of assistance, and arrange their appointments.

“This gift is the result of years of generous contributions from our foundation’s ardent supporters who believe in the Kim Atkins mindset of the importance of education and early detection of breast cancer,” said Brenda Edwards, executive director of the Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation.

“This partnership with Piedmont ensures we’ll continue KCAF’s mission to reach women for life-saving care.”

The Kimberley Chance Atkins Foundation is named in memory of a Rockdale County schoolteacher who died of breast cancer in 1999 at age 23. It is dedicated to promoting early detection and education about prevention, treatment options, and recovery.

To contribute to the Kimberley Chance Atkins Fund and for more information, visit http://give.piedmont.org/kcaf.



