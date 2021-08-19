COVID-19 testing locations in Newton County listed

Newton County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 Cases since late July with recent numbers indicating there has been more than 500 cases in a two-week period.



The increase in numbers has caused both Newton County and the city of Covington to issue mask ordinances in government buildings.

For those feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the following are testing locations in Newton County:

• CVS Pharmacy, 10267 Highway 36, Covington, 770-788-9430

• Covington VA Clinic, 10155 Eagle Drive, Covington, 404-321-6111

• Walgreens, 3188 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, 770-784-8090

• Piedmont Urgent Care Covington, 5239 Hwy 278 NE, Covington, 678-660-5106

• Walgreens, 12955 Brown Bridge Road, Covington, 770-385-3226

• CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road, Covington, 770-788-2026

• CVS Pharmacy, 5384 Hwy. 20, Covington, 770-788-6566

• CVS Pharmacy,3481 Ga Hwy 20, Conyers, Ga, 30013 770-922-4890

• Walgreen, 1783 Hwy 138 SE, Conyers, 770-483-5644

• Piedmont Urgent Care Conyers 1280 Dogwood Drive, Conyers, 404-994-4662

To find the location of testing locations, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.