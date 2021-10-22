Congressman hosting Conyers vaccine event with free gift cards

CONYERS, Ga. — U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event tomorrow — Saturday, Oct. 23 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1733 Lake Rockaway Road in Conyers.

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will be handing out $50 gift cards to anyone who is vaccinated, and 100 free Pfizer vaccines will be available and administered by the Gwinnett-Newton-Rockdale County Boards of Health on a first-come, first-serve basis, Johnson said.

Those wanting a booster shot should bring their vaccine card with them, he said.

"It’s time for this pandemic to end. We have the power to end it ourselves. It’s up to us to come to the table, roll up our sleeves and get the vaccine so we can protect ourselves, our friends and loved ones and the greater community," said Johnson, whose congressional district includes Newton County.

"If we do this, we’re protecting everybody around us and bringing our community up," he said. "This pandemic has taken us down in so many ways.

"We can be on the come up by coming out – go ahead and get this vaccine and rid our community of this scourge. COVID-19 has affected our communities more than most. With the holidays approaching, it’s time for us to take the power into our own hands and end this pandemic."

For more information, call 770-987-2291.